Local Girls Bowlers Punch Tickets to State

The Cherry Bowl is the next and final destination for the IHSA girls bowling postseason, and the state series will feature a loaded field of local bowlers competing for the 2017 state championship.

Harlem followed up its regional title-winning performance with a sectional title as the Lady Huskies piled up 6401 pins, winning by a margin of 562 pins against second-place Gurnee Warren. Mylee McCracken, a former 13 Sports Athlete of the Week, earned individual champion honors with 1334 pins.

Guilford joins Harlem at state as a team - reigning Athlete of the Week Amy Niswonger paced the Lady Vikings with 1298 pins.

Hononegah's Jordan Davenport will represent the Lady Indians as an individual after advancing from the Forest Hills sectional.

The La Salle-Peru sectional sent Freeport and Dixon to the state series as teams. Lady Pretzels junior Kelsey Kruse lead her team with 1323 pins while Duchesses senior Katlyn Bay lead her team with 1241 pins.

Local individuals going to state from the La Salle-Peru sectional include Sycamore's Alexis Kolberg, Oregon's Caitlyn Kaltenbrun, and Jefferson's Sabrina Stoltz.