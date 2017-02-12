Wrestlers Battle for Spots at State in Sectional Round

The high school wrestling postseason has completed the sectional round and the field for the state series in Champaign is set with a stacked pack of local athletes ready to represent their schools on the mat.

The following are guaranteed placers from the 1-A (Byron), 2-A (Sterling) and 3-A (Barrington) sectionals, organized by weight class.

1-A Byron Sectional



113 Results

1st Place - Zeke Marshall of Aurora Christian

2nd Place - Austin Vincent of Lena Winslow-Stockton

3rd Place - Evan Riggle of Dakota

4th Place - Dallas Krueger of Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)



120 Results

1st Place - Tyler Fleetwood of Fulton

2nd Place - Josh Schrank of Rockford Lutheran

3rd Place - Noah Villarreal of Aurora Christian

4th Place - Andrew VanKampen of Savanna West Carroll



126 Results

1st Place - Jared Van Vleet of Stillman Valley

2nd Place - Stone Engle of Mercer County

3rd Place - Bryce Faworski of Winnebago

4th Place - Alex Porter of Dakota



132 Results

1st Place - Hunter Luke of Lena Winslow-Stockton

2nd Place - Brody Ivey of Sterling Newman

3rd Place - Thomas Sanner of Winnebago

4th Place - Zach Westlund of North Boone



138 Results

1st Place - Joe Eads of Morrison

2nd Place - Kerrick Cameron of Erie

3rd Place - Tony Heinitz of Fulton

4th Place - Jeremiah Hermann of Lena Winslow-Stockton



145 Results

1st Place - Nolan Baker of Byron

2nd Place - Sam Durfey of Stillman Valley

3rd Place - James Schnerre of Orion

4th Place - Peyton Keeffer of Lena Winslow-Stockton



152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rollie Elder of Rock Falls

2nd Place - Cole Grant of Fulton

3rd Place - Wilson Ferry of Orion

4th Place - Aaron Dvorak of Lena Winslow-Stockton



160 Results

1st Place - Dylan Keller of Morrison

2nd Place - Kyle Kalkbrenner of Lena Winslow-Stockton

3rd Place - Garrett Passmore of Erie

4th Place - Peyton Hammerich of Princeton



170 Results

1st Place - Andrew Wenger of Dakota

2nd Place - Rahveon Valentine of Lena Winslow-Stockton

3rd Place - Tyler Meyers of Rock Falls

4th Place - Tyler Roling of Sherrard



182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nate Schultz of Savanna West Carroll

2nd Place - Brandon Elsbury of Byron

3rd Place - Justin Carey of Mercer County

4th Place - Elijah Rowe of Lena Winslow-Stockton



195 Results

1st Place - Niles Ager of Rock Falls

2nd Place - Drake Jennings of Stillman Valley

3rd Place - Anthony Marchetti of Oregon

4th Place - Cade Meier of Dakota



220 Results

1st Place - Maverick McPeek of Dakota

2nd Place - Logan Lee of Orion

3rd Place - Collin Schmidt of Rockridge

4th Place - Jarrett Bailey of Sherrard



285 Results

1st Place - Ian Kuehl of Lena Winslow-Stockton

2nd Place - Josh Anderson of Savanna West Carroll

3rd Place - Taylor Fleetwood of Fulton

4th Place - Tyler Elsbury of Byron

2-A Sterling Sectional

106 Results

1st Place - Christian Goin of Washington

2nd Place - Trevor Boryla of Sycamore

3rd Place - Nathan Orosco of Kaneland

4th Place - Luke Fleming of Ottawa Twp.



113 Results

1st Place - Tristan Daughtery of Peoria Notre Dame

2nd Place - Rafael Munoz of Ottawa Twp.

3rd Place - Zeke Hulet of Washington

4th Place - Justin Montani of Sycamore



132 Results

1st Place - Savion Haywood of Bloomington

2nd Place - Nick Termini of Burlington Central

3rd Place - Micah Krueger of Ottawa Twp.

4th Place - Eddie Villalobos of Rochelle



138 Results

1st Place - Blaize Punke of Washington

2nd Place - Tyler Demo of Belvidere North

3rd Place - Ivan Garcia of Plano

4th Place - Bryson Bergeron of Peoria H.S.



152 Results

1st Place - Kyle Goin of Washington

2nd Place - Sean Lock of Belvidere North

3rd Place - Jimmy Silva of Manteno

4th Place - Sebastian Quintana of Dixon



160 Results

1st Place - Major Dedmond of Freeport

2nd Place - Kevin Gschwendtner of Pontiac

3rd Place - Maxwell Mcgowan of Hampshire

4th Place - Elias Edmondson of Sterling



170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jake Lanning of Pontiac

2nd Place - Stevie Silva of Manteno

3rd Place - Hayden Patterson of Kaneland

4th Place - Artimus Cunningham of Sycamore

182 Results

1st Place - Cody Baldridge of Morris

2nd Place - Riley Vanik of Kaneland

3rd Place - Alex Harvey of Rochelle

4th Place - Andrew Wolber of Dixon



220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zach Humphrey of Geneseo

2nd Place - Colin Gussman of Kaneland

3rd Place - Jace Punke of Washington

4th Place - Joey Beaudoin of Sycamore

3-A Barrington Sectional

120 Results

1st Place - Fabian Lopez of DeKalb

2nd Place - Josh Stenger of Huntley

3rd Place - Kyle Clough of Deerfield

4th Place - Beau Harrier of Algonquin Jacobs



132 Results

1st Place - Holden Heller of Deerfield

2nd Place - Michael Gunther of Libertyville

3rd Place - Jarit Shinhoster of Barrington

4th Place - Aaron Leppert of Hononegah



170 Results

1st Place - Nikita Nepomnyashchiy of Stevenson

2nd Place - Jaden Glauser of McHenry

3rd Place - Logan Kvien of Mundelein

4th Place - Blah Danweih of DeKalb



182 Results

1st Place - D.J. Penick of Highland Park

2nd Place - Chase Raap of Dundee-Crown

3rd Place - Jordan Shahrikian of Hononegah

4th Place - Jake Leske of McHenry



195 Results

1st Place - Andrew Demos of Gurnee Warren

2nd Place - Jake Lowell of New Trier

3rd Place - Dalton Hambrock of Harlem

4th Place - Kyle Fleming of Lake Zurich



220 Results

1st Place - Blake Zalapi of Hononegah

2nd Place - Josh Carter of Harlem

3rd Place - Josh Dyer of Lake Zurich

4th Place - Zach Yfantis of Wheeling



285 Results

1st Place - Anthony Cassioppi of Hononegah

2nd Place - Zachery Nemec of Fremd

3rd Place - Jordan Williams of Auburn

4th Place - Jacob Weingardt of Glenbrook North