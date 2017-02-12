Wrestlers Battle for Spots at State in Sectional Round

The high school wrestling postseason has completed the sectional round and the field for the state series in Champaign is set with a stacked pack of local athletes ready to represent their schools on the mat.
The following are guaranteed placers from the 1-A (Byron), 2-A (Sterling) and 3-A (Barrington) sectionals, organized by weight class.
1-A Byron Sectional
113 Results
1st Place - Zeke Marshall of Aurora Christian
2nd Place - Austin Vincent of Lena Winslow-Stockton
3rd Place - Evan Riggle of Dakota
4th Place - Dallas Krueger of Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)
120 Results
1st Place - Tyler Fleetwood of Fulton
2nd Place - Josh Schrank of Rockford Lutheran
3rd Place - Noah Villarreal of Aurora Christian
4th Place - Andrew VanKampen of Savanna West Carroll
126 Results
1st Place - Jared Van Vleet of Stillman Valley
2nd Place - Stone Engle of Mercer County
3rd Place - Bryce Faworski of Winnebago
4th Place - Alex Porter of Dakota
132 Results
1st Place - Hunter Luke of Lena Winslow-Stockton
2nd Place - Brody Ivey of Sterling Newman
3rd Place - Thomas Sanner of Winnebago
4th Place - Zach Westlund of North Boone
138 Results
1st Place - Joe Eads of Morrison
2nd Place - Kerrick Cameron of Erie
3rd Place - Tony Heinitz of Fulton
4th Place - Jeremiah Hermann of Lena Winslow-Stockton
145 Results
1st Place - Nolan Baker of Byron
2nd Place - Sam Durfey of Stillman Valley
3rd Place - James Schnerre of Orion
4th Place - Peyton Keeffer of Lena Winslow-Stockton
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rollie Elder of Rock Falls
2nd Place - Cole Grant of Fulton
3rd Place - Wilson Ferry of Orion
4th Place - Aaron Dvorak of Lena Winslow-Stockton
160 Results
1st Place - Dylan Keller of Morrison
2nd Place - Kyle Kalkbrenner of Lena Winslow-Stockton
3rd Place - Garrett Passmore of Erie
4th Place - Peyton Hammerich of Princeton
170 Results
1st Place - Andrew Wenger of Dakota
2nd Place - Rahveon Valentine of Lena Winslow-Stockton
3rd Place - Tyler Meyers of Rock Falls
4th Place - Tyler Roling of Sherrard
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nate Schultz of Savanna West Carroll
2nd Place - Brandon Elsbury of Byron
3rd Place - Justin Carey of Mercer County
4th Place - Elijah Rowe of Lena Winslow-Stockton
195 Results
1st Place - Niles Ager of Rock Falls
2nd Place - Drake Jennings of Stillman Valley
3rd Place - Anthony Marchetti of Oregon
4th Place - Cade Meier of Dakota
220 Results
1st Place - Maverick McPeek of Dakota
2nd Place - Logan Lee of Orion
3rd Place - Collin Schmidt of Rockridge
4th Place - Jarrett Bailey of Sherrard
285 Results
1st Place - Ian Kuehl of Lena Winslow-Stockton
2nd Place - Josh Anderson of Savanna West Carroll
3rd Place - Taylor Fleetwood of Fulton
4th Place - Tyler Elsbury of Byron
2-A Sterling Sectional
106 Results
1st Place - Christian Goin of Washington
2nd Place - Trevor Boryla of Sycamore
3rd Place - Nathan Orosco of Kaneland
4th Place - Luke Fleming of Ottawa Twp.
113 Results
1st Place - Tristan Daughtery of Peoria Notre Dame
2nd Place - Rafael Munoz of Ottawa Twp.
3rd Place - Zeke Hulet of Washington
4th Place - Justin Montani of Sycamore
132 Results
1st Place - Savion Haywood of Bloomington
2nd Place - Nick Termini of Burlington Central
3rd Place - Micah Krueger of Ottawa Twp.
4th Place - Eddie Villalobos of Rochelle
138 Results
1st Place - Blaize Punke of Washington
2nd Place - Tyler Demo of Belvidere North
3rd Place - Ivan Garcia of Plano
4th Place - Bryson Bergeron of Peoria H.S.
152 Results
1st Place - Kyle Goin of Washington
2nd Place - Sean Lock of Belvidere North
3rd Place - Jimmy Silva of Manteno
4th Place - Sebastian Quintana of Dixon
160 Results
1st Place - Major Dedmond of Freeport
2nd Place - Kevin Gschwendtner of Pontiac
3rd Place - Maxwell Mcgowan of Hampshire
4th Place - Elias Edmondson of Sterling
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jake Lanning of Pontiac
2nd Place - Stevie Silva of Manteno
3rd Place - Hayden Patterson of Kaneland
4th Place - Artimus Cunningham of Sycamore
182 Results
1st Place - Cody Baldridge of Morris
2nd Place - Riley Vanik of Kaneland
3rd Place - Alex Harvey of Rochelle
4th Place - Andrew Wolber of Dixon
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zach Humphrey of Geneseo
2nd Place - Colin Gussman of Kaneland
3rd Place - Jace Punke of Washington
4th Place - Joey Beaudoin of Sycamore
3-A Barrington Sectional
120 Results
1st Place - Fabian Lopez of DeKalb
2nd Place - Josh Stenger of Huntley
3rd Place - Kyle Clough of Deerfield
4th Place - Beau Harrier of Algonquin Jacobs
132 Results
1st Place - Holden Heller of Deerfield
2nd Place - Michael Gunther of Libertyville
3rd Place - Jarit Shinhoster of Barrington
4th Place - Aaron Leppert of Hononegah
170 Results
1st Place - Nikita Nepomnyashchiy of Stevenson
2nd Place - Jaden Glauser of McHenry
3rd Place - Logan Kvien of Mundelein
4th Place - Blah Danweih of DeKalb
182 Results
1st Place - D.J. Penick of Highland Park
2nd Place - Chase Raap of Dundee-Crown
3rd Place - Jordan Shahrikian of Hononegah
4th Place - Jake Leske of McHenry
195 Results
1st Place - Andrew Demos of Gurnee Warren
2nd Place - Jake Lowell of New Trier
3rd Place - Dalton Hambrock of Harlem
4th Place - Kyle Fleming of Lake Zurich
220 Results
1st Place - Blake Zalapi of Hononegah
2nd Place - Josh Carter of Harlem
3rd Place - Josh Dyer of Lake Zurich
4th Place - Zach Yfantis of Wheeling
285 Results
1st Place - Anthony Cassioppi of Hononegah
2nd Place - Zachery Nemec of Fremd
3rd Place - Jordan Williams of Auburn
4th Place - Jacob Weingardt of Glenbrook North
