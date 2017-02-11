Hononegah Wins NIC-10 Swimming Title

The Hononegah boys swimming and diving team won the 2017 NIC-10 championship at the conference meet on Saturday at Jefferson High School.

The Indians took first place with 273 points, beating Guilford (236 points) and Boylan (202), who earned second and third place honors in conference.

Hononegah solidified its NIC-10 winning performance with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay as the team of Zach Amenda, Dylan Anderson, Camden Leonard, and Cole Harner beat out Guilford's relay team by 1.17 seconds. Leonard also won in the 200 individual medley event, and Harner earned first place in the 50 freestyle.

Byron High School hosts the boys swimming and diving sectional next week leading up to the state finals.