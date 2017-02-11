Rockford man spends life collecting historic memorabilia

Terry Carl was only 8-years-old when he got his first piece of memorabilia.

"I wrote the White House and I received this picture of John Kennedy."

What started as a Boys Scout project, turned into a lifelong fascination..

"I've looked at my hobby as a treasure hunt, and everyday," said Terry. "I've been able to find some kind of treasure."

For the last 50 years, Terry has bought and collected an estimated 2,000 pieces.

"They say if you're going to buy something, buy what you like, and I have."

From music posters, to paintings, to signed ticket stubs, every piece of terry's collection tells the story of his life.

"I was fortunate enough to get to spend an hour with this gentleman and his band, back in the day and here's the autographs."

That was B.B. King. Just one of the many artists Terry's met on his adventures,including Cheap Trick and Arlo Guthrie.

But after years of fond memories, Terry says it's time to start getting rid of his collection and share it with the Rockford community.

"Not all of it is valuable, some of it is and if I can move it, it deserves another home."

Some of his pieces already have one. Terry recently donated a 3' x 4' print of George Washington to the VA Clinic in Rockford.

"It's just an amazing picture and it belongs right where it is," said Terry.

Of course, saying goodbye to all of this won't be easy.

"I'm going to hate seeing it gone."

But, the hope is this art will find a new home and a new owner, who appreciates its history as much as Terry.

If you saw a piece of Terry's collection that you're interested in or would like to learn more, you can contact Terry during business hours at 815-980-2534.

