UPDATE: Two men killed in DeKalb County crash

UPDATE: The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says two 21-year-old men are dead after a crash Saturday night.

Police say an ATV and a off-road motorcycle collided head-on at the 4700 block of Cherry Valley Rd. in DeKalb County.

Dakota Sikula of Hampshire and Douglas Wallace Jr. of Kirkland were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says Wallace Jr. was driving the motorcycle which didn't have its lights on and Sikula was driving the ATV which did have its lights on.

The road has since re-opened to traffic.

The accident is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office.

---

The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says the coroner is on the scene of a car accident in Kirkland.

The sheriff's office says the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the 4700 block of Cherry Valley Road.

Details are limited but we are told the road remains closed.