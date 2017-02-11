IceHogs Beat Rampage in Shootout for Second Straight Win

The Rockford IceHogs picked up their second straight win Saturday night, beating the San Antonio Rampage, 4-3, in a shootout at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The IceHogs have now played in five straight overtime games, winning their last two in the extra period after losing their previous eight games overall.

Michael Latta had a huge night for the IceHogs, recording three assists, a +2 rating, and a shootout goal.

Rockford received tallies from Tyler Motte, Kyle Baun, and Luke Johnson in regulation. Goaltender Lars Johansson registered 29 saves between the pipes.

The IceHogs continue their five-game homestand on Sunday against Milwaukee before a 10:30 am school day game on Wednesday against Cleveland.