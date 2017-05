Winnebago County has a rich history and Macktown Living History Museum in Rockton wants to teach people about it.

Over the next three months Macktown is hosting three to four Saturday workshops on the founding of Northern Illinois.

Dozens of people attended Saturdays first class, which focused on the area's history before the 1800's as well as the Stone Age and Native American culture.



The next Macktown Living History workshop is March 11th.