Rockford Taco Bell hit by gunfire

Rockford Police say a Taco Bell was hit by several gunshots early Saturday morning.
Witnesses say unknown suspects in a silver Nissan with tinted windows fired several shots at the Taco Bell at 2602 Auburn St around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The business was open and nobody was hurt.
Rockford Police are investigating the incident.
