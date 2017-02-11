Shots fired in Rockford home invasion

Rockford Police say a man fired several shots during a home invasion Saturday morning.

Police say the man entered a home around 6 a.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of Camp Ave. and demanded money from the couple inside.



Officers say the suspect fired shots at the one of the victims before running out of the house. No one was injured in the incident.



Anyone with information about the home invasion is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Officer in Charge at 779-500-6555 or CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867.