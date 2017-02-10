Winnebago Co. overdose death report includes new demographics

For the first time, the Winnebago County Coroner's Office included a new piece of analysis to overdose death numbers released today... race.



The 2016 report shows out of the 96 overdose deaths:

76 were white

15 were African-American

4 were Hispanic

And 1 person was Asian.

Now, while we don't have previous year numbers to compare these to, Coroner Bill Hintz says he hopes this new information will shed light on how widespread this problem is.

"I just want to make sure everyone understands and that they know that this affects all walks of people, all walks of life, and by showing that, in my opinion, it just shows that it affects everybody," said Hintz.