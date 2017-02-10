Winnebago Co. overdose death report includes new demographics - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Winnebago Co. overdose death report includes new demographics

Posted:

For the first time, the Winnebago County Coroner's Office included a new piece of analysis to overdose death numbers released today... race. 

The 2016 report shows out of the 96 overdose deaths: 

76 were white

15 were African-American

4 were Hispanic 

And 1 person was Asian. 

Now, while we don't have previous year numbers to compare these to, Coroner Bill Hintz says he hopes this new information will shed light on how widespread this problem is.

"I just want to make sure everyone understands and that they know that this affects all walks of people, all walks of life, and by showing that, in my opinion, it just shows that it affects everybody," said Hintz.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.