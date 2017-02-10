Rockford mother shares story of daughter's heroin addiction

When someone dies of a drug overdose, there's more than one victim.

"Overdoses affect family, first and foremost, you're losing a loved one due to an addiction," said Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

Renee Allen knows that pain all too well. She lost her daughter Paige back in 2015. Paige overdosed on heroin just ten days before her 21st birthday.

"When she was about 17 she was introduced to heroin and from the time she was 17 to when she was 20, those three years were just a horrific time in her life," said Renee.

Paige suffered from mental illness throughout her teens, fighting depression, anxiety and PTSD.

A struggle her mom believes drove Paige to addiction.

"She always wanted to be clean, that was her goal," said Renee. "She thought that she would be able to be clean and fight it and she would have periods of sobriety, but then things would be too difficult for her."

And like many others, it only took one hit of heroin laced with fentanyl to end her fight.

"And that was, you know, the last time she used it," added Renee.

Now, Renee shares Paige's story to shed light on the impacts of addiction.

"No one should have to go through that, it's just a terrible thing to have to live with and I don't have my child now the rest of my life, so 96 people is too many."

Ninety-six families who now know the same pain as Renee, as they remember their own loved ones and the lives lost to drugs.

If you or someone you know is struggling from addiction, you can find help by calling Remedies Renewing Lives addiction hotline at 815-962-0871.

