Friday Night Nets - Feb. 10 Scores and Highlights

The high school basketball season has reached the postseason for 1-A and 2-A girls teams, with big school girls squads making final preparations for the playoffs. Boys basketball teams are hitting the final stretch of the regular season schedule before their postseason gets underway.

Here are scores from this week's 13 Sports Authority edition of Friday Night Nets.

GIRLS

1-A Pecatonica Regional Final:

Pecatonica 46, Durand 29

1-A River Ridge Regional Final:

Galena 54, Pearl City 36

BOYS

Boylan 50, Auburn 48

Hononegah 74, Harlem 32

East 58, Belvidere North 45

Freeport 65, Belvidere 58

Jefferson 73, Guilford 49

Aquin 66, Durand 44

Winnebago 83, Christian Life 42

Rockford Christian 60, Oregon 32

Lutheran 88, North Boone 35

Dixon 62, Genoa-Kingston 60

Mendota 83, Stillman Valley 48

Kaneland 51, Sycamore 38

DeKalb 54, Morris 22

Ottawa 56, Sterling 39

Woodstock North 78, Harvard 48 (Vic Ortiz: W. North record 45 points)