Friday Night Nets - Feb. 10 Scores and Highlights

The high school basketball season has reached the postseason for 1-A and 2-A girls teams, with big school girls squads making final preparations for the playoffs. Boys basketball teams are hitting the final stretch of the regular season schedule before their postseason gets underway.
Here are scores from this week's 13 Sports Authority edition of Friday Night Nets.
GIRLS
1-A Pecatonica Regional Final:
Pecatonica 46, Durand 29
1-A River Ridge Regional Final:
Galena 54, Pearl City 36
BOYS
Boylan 50, Auburn 48
Hononegah 74, Harlem 32
East 58, Belvidere North 45
Freeport 65, Belvidere 58
Jefferson 73, Guilford 49
Aquin 66, Durand 44
Winnebago 83, Christian Life 42
Rockford Christian 60, Oregon 32
Lutheran 88, North Boone 35
Dixon 62, Genoa-Kingston 60
Mendota 83, Stillman Valley 48
Kaneland 51, Sycamore 38
DeKalb 54, Morris 22
Ottawa 56, Sterling 39
Woodstock North 78, Harvard 48 (Vic Ortiz: W. North record 45 points)
