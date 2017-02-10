Rockford Sunday School class raises $300 for the homeless childr - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Sunday School class raises $300 for the homeless children

Some more kids are helping those in need.

A group of Sunday School Fourth graders at First Presbyterian Church are donating pajamas to children at the Rockford Rescue Mission.

The kids raised more than $300 in a bake sale and used that money to buy the pajamas.

"It's an incredible feeling," said Brian Weavel, a Sunday School teacher at the church.  "They were like okay we're going to do this   We're doing this for the kids. We're going to make a lot of money and make a lot of stuff and they're just gung ho about it."

The kids raised that $300 in just one hour!

