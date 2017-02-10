Candidate Chris Kennedy talks term limits, House Speaker during 13 News interview

Chris Kennedy, said he could support term limits in the state of Illinois if that is what the people want.

Kennedy, who just announced he's running for governor made the comments in an extended interview with 13 News Anchors Sean Muserallo and Kristin Crowley.



When asked if he supported term limits, Kennedy said, "I think that it's really important that people have faith in their government, and they don't have that now. They want term limits wildly in order to restore that faith; and if that's the price of getting people to believe in government, then I would embrace term limits."

With that answer we asked him about the longest serving House Speaker in the country: Michael Madigan. We asked Kennedy if after more than 28 years as House Speaker was it time for a change in leadership?



"Every year he's up. Let's say every session he needs to earn the support of his members," said Kennedy. "I think that's between him and his members. I think the issues in this state are firmly on the governor's shoulders. I don't think the speaker or the legislature is the root of all evil. I think the governor's refusal to negotiate a budget is."

