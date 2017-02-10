23 Firefighters sworn in, promoted in Rockford

The Rockford Fire Department had a lot to celebrate Friday.

A total of 14 new firefighters took the oath today and nine more were promoted.

Among the promotions were Michele Pankow, who was promoted to division chief and recently featured in 13 WREX's special report about female firefighters in the force.

"We have to go through a physical agility test but that really doesn't compare to anything that we're going to be doing on the job and what we have going on following us in the academy," said Alexio Montiel, who was sworn in as a firefighter.

The fire department is still taking applications for new firefighter/paramedics.