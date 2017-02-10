Students crochet scarves during recess for domestic violence shelter

Some students at Maria Montessori school are helping people in the Stateline stay warm.

For the past 4 months first, second and third graders have been crocheting scarves for people at Remedies Renewing Lives.

The kids are giving up their own time for this crocheting during recess. Some students learned how to crochet just to help others.

"I taught my teacher and I taught a couple of the students in my class," 3rd grader Audrey Seminerio said.

The children will donate 13 scarves to Remedies on Monday, just in time for Valentine's Day.