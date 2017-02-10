Harvard State Bank in Rockford robbed by man with knife

UPDATE: Rockford police release surveillance images from the bank robbery.

Rockford Police say an east side bank was robbed Friday afternoon.

Police say the Harvard State Bank at 2470 Eastrock Drive was robbed by a man armed with a knife around 3:45 p.m.

They say the man ran away from the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50's, grey hair, thin build, unshaven, wearing a dark hooded coat and dark pants. He was last seen running northbound away from the scene.

This same bank was robbed last November by a man armed with a gun. In a separate incident, three suspects attempted to rob the bank last summer.