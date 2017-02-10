Rockford Police investigate robbery on Fairview Avenue Friday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police investigate robbery on Fairview Avenue Friday

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say a man who was looking to buy a used television ended up getting robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon. 

Police say officers were called out to the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue around 2:25 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. 

The victim told police that he went to the area to buy a used television from someone. He says that during the transaction, a second man showed up armed with a gun and demanded money. 

The suspects took the money and then ran away from the scene. 

The suspects are both described as African-American men around 30-years-old, 5'7" tall and 160 pounds. One suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes. The other suspect had a bald head and dark clothes. 

