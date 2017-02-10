Zach Wallace gets academic recognition

Rockford University senior forward Zach Wallace (Rockford, Ill.) added yet another honor to his resume on Thursday when the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) released its 2016-17 men's basketball Academic All-District Teams. Wallace was voted to the Academic All-District First Team making him the only RU men's basketball player to earn this prestigious honor in the last decade. After winning the award, Wallace is now eligible to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American, which will be announced later this month.

Wallace was one of just five men's basketball players named to the District 7 first team. So far this year, he has started all 22 games averaging 21.1 points on 60.9% shooting, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. Wallace leads the NACC in scoring, rebounding, blocks and is currently second in field goal percentage. Nationally he ranks in the top 40 in 11 different statistical categories including third in made field goals (196), tenth in blocks (58), eleventh in rebounds (253) and twelfth in double-doubles (13). Midway through the season Wallace accomplished a truly remarkable feat when he strung together back-to-back 30-point, 20-rebound games. In the classroom, Wallace has been equally impressive earning recognition from multiple different organizations. In his seven full semesters at Rockford University, he has been named to Dean's List three times and twice been recognized as a Distinguished Scholar. The Rockford native has also been named both a NACC Scholar-Athlete and a member of the RU Athletic Director's Honor Roll in each of his first three years. He was also inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society, this past academic year.

The Rockford University men's basketball team has three games remaining this season, two of which are at home. The Regents will continue their postseason push this Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at Marian before returning home next week to face Aurora and MSOE.