K9 shows Indiana officer some puppy love during photo shoot

An Indiana Conservation officer's K-9 partner could not help but show some puppy love during their portrait attempt.

When Officer Levi Knach sat down to take the formal portrait with K-9 Kenobi, the photo shoot took an adorable turn.

Indiana State Parks posted the photos on its Facebook page and said while K-9 Kenobi is cute, he is a trained, working officer. Kenobi it trained to track people and can locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng.

"We are grateful for the work that our ICOs do all over the state to protect and serve people and to conserve our fish and wildlife resources," Indiana State Parks said on the Facebook post.

After a few takes, the two got the photo right. Officer Knach works for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.