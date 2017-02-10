K9 shows Conservation officer some puppy love during photo shoo - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

K9 shows Indiana officer some puppy love during photo shoot

Posted: Updated:
Photo//Indiana State Parks Photo//Indiana State Parks

An Indiana Conservation officer's K-9 partner could not help but show some puppy love during their portrait attempt.

When Officer Levi Knach sat down to take the formal portrait with K-9 Kenobi, the photo shoot took an adorable turn.

Indiana State Parks posted the photos on its Facebook page and said while K-9 Kenobi is cute, he is a trained, working officer. Kenobi it trained to track people and can locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng.

"We are grateful for the work that our ICOs do all over the state to protect and serve people and to conserve our fish and wildlife resources," Indiana State Parks said on the Facebook post.

After a few takes, the two got the photo right. Officer Knach works for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.