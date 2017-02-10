Boone County man faces cocaine charges

A Belvidere man has been arrested on felony cocaine charges.

Jorge Florentino-Hernandez, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine 1-15 grams and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine 15-100 grams.

Florentino-Hernandez is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.