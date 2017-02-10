Boone County man faces cocaine charges

A Belvidere man has been arrested on felony cocaine charges.
Jorge Florentino-Hernandez, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine 1-15 grams and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine 15-100 grams.
Florentino-Hernandez is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.