Boone County man faces cocaine charges - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Boone County man faces cocaine charges

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Jorge Florentino-Hernandez Jorge Florentino-Hernandez
BELVIDERE (WREX) -

A Belvidere man has been arrested on felony cocaine charges. 

Jorge Florentino-Hernandez, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine 1-15 grams and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine 15-100 grams. 

Florentino-Hernandez is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 bond. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.