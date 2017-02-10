Convicted burglar arrested for series of break-ins

A Loves Park man with a long history of burglary arrests has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries this past week.

Alfred Hoskins, 57, is accused of burglaries at the Smoke Shop in Machesney Park, the Olive Oil Experience in Loves Park and Azinuth Scuba in Rockford.

Detectives say they spotted Hoskins coming out of the backdoor of the Smoke Shop on Wednesday and arrested him on the spot.

Rockford Police say they have been investigating break-ins around the city since November and believe Hoskins may be responsible for over 30 burglaries over the past few months.

Hoskins has been charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting/obstructing police.

According to court records, Hoskins has been convicted five times for burglaries dating back to 1982.