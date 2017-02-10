Coroner: 96 died from drug overdoses in 2016

Nearly 100 people died as the result of a drug overdose in Winnebago County last year, according to a report released Friday by the Winnebago County Coroner.

The report, released by Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, says that 96 people died from a drug overdose in 2016. That is up slightly compared to last year when 92 people died from drug overdoses. In 2014, 125 people died from drug overdoses.

Overall, 71 men and 25 women died as a result of drug overdoses last year.

Heroin, or a combination of heroin and another drug, cause 73 of the overdose deaths. Cocaine cause 18, with prescription drugs causing two and non-prescription drugs causing one.

In comparison, Hintz says in 2006 a total of 33 people died from drug overdoses in Winnebago County. Of those, 25 were from cocaine and just eight were from heroin.

After several people died during the same weekend from heroin overdoses last year, Hintz predicted that Winnebago County would see around 100 overdose deaths in 2015.