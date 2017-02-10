Stateline hospitals start restricting visitors because of the flu

Rockford-area hospitals are implementing visitor restrictions due to the high number of flu cases reported around the Stateline.

OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Mercyhealth and SwedishAmerican Health System are all restricting the age of visitors to their facilities, effective immediately.

The restrictions come at the recommendation of the Winnebago County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Until further notice, no visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed in these hospital facilities. In addition, the hospitals are strongly recommending that anyone sick with the flu or showing flu-like symptoms refrain from visiting patients at the hospital.

Symptoms of flu include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

The Winnebago County Health Department is reminding everyone that if they have not received their flu shot, there is still time to do so.