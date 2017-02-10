Byron, Aquin win Regional titles; Boylan finishes perfect in NIC-10

Thursday night was a busy one in the girls high school basketball world. Byron took the first step toward repeating as the 2-A state champ, beating North Boone, 73-27, in the Regional title game. Byron advances to the Princeton Sectional, where the Lady Tigers will face Bishop McNamara Monday night. Winnebago won the 2-A Fulton Regional title, beating Morrison, 55-51. The Lady Indians will face Hall in the Princeton Sectional.

In 1-A, Aquin held off a late rally from Orangeville, winning 47-42 for the Dakota Regional championship. Freshman Abby Barr led the way with 20 points for Aquin. The Lady Bulldogs advance to Monday's Pearl City Sectional against the winner of Galena and Pearl City, who play in the River Ridge Regional final Friday night.

Elsewhere in 1-A, Ashton-Franklin Center beat Wethersfield, 48-41, Eastland knocked off East Dubuque, 60-45, and Amboy fell to Annawan, 49-35.

Thursday was also the final night of NIC-10 girls play. Boylan finished a perfect 16-0 in conference after beating East, 52-41. Hononegah beat Auburn, 73-44, behind 24 points from Jordan King, who went over the 1,000 point mark for her career earlier in the week.

In the Big Northern, Stillman Valley beat Genoa-Kingston, 60-50, on senior night in Stillman Valley. The 3-A and 4-A girls playoffs start next week.