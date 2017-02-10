Winnebago County board votes down court system budget amendment

Last fall, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled youth offenders could no longer be shackled and restrained in juvenile court.

Winnebago County Chief Judge Joe McGraw says in order to comply with that, an additional four detention officers are needed. But the Winnebago County Board says that's just not in the budget this year.

"To me this is a way that they are trying to drive a Cadillac in that department while the rest of the departments are driving a U-Haul," says democrat Joe Hoffman. "I feel like it's a money grab."

"They did this mandate about having to shackle juveniles with no thought on how are counties going to handle this," says republican Jim Webster. "And so once again it adds insult to injury."

"It's just another example of Springfield pushing us around in our community and basically hitting us in the pocket book," says republican Eli Nicolosi.

Judge McGraw says the additional officers would cost $50,000 for the rest of the fiscal year that ends September 30th. He says after that, the four officers would cost $205,140, Judge McGraw says there is money in a surplus fund for these hires. He's says he's disappointed with the board's decision.

"The funds are exclusively allocated for the Detention Center and the county board is interfering with the operations of the courts," says McGraw. "Not complying with its constitutional duty to fund court functions. And the court will take appropriate action."

It remains to be seen what type of action Judge McGraw plans on taking. The four positions have been filled despite the board's decision. Where the money will come from to pay for their salaries is still up in the air.