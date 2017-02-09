Winnebago Buy Local helps Stateline businesses make grassroots connections

A local organization held an event Thursday to help businesses in the Rockford area make grassroots connections.

Winnebago Buy Local has helped Rockford businesses come together under one roof to help them better work together over the years. Organization leaders say one of the groups main focuses is creating a sense of unity.

"It's really nice to have this group because we realize we're not alone we all go through triumph we all go through struggle and watching this organization grow over the last seven years has really been amazing," President of Winnebago Buy Local, Lauren Davis said.

Thursday's event played host to both new members and existing ones in an effort to bring as many stores together as possible.