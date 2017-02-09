Rockford school earns national award for its special needs programs

A Rockford School is recognized for outstanding leadership in providing special education to its students.

Easterseals Academy in Rockford is named a winner of PresenceLearning's 3rd annual Award of Excellence.



PresenceLearning delivers clinical services through telehealth. It provides online sessions for teachers to work with students on speech and occumpational therapy.



“Among the thousands pf students we serve, those who make the best progress tend to be in educational organizations with courageous leadership, and a committed and collaborative approach to working with our online clinicians,” said Clay Whitehead, co-Founder and co-CEO of PresenceLearning. “Each of this year’s winners overcame serious challenges in serving their students with special needs by fully leveraging the potential of online therapy services. Through their hard work, these schools have given their students access to the life-changing care they need to unlock their full potential.”



?Easterseals academy has three locations in Illinois. They provide alternative school placement for students ages 3 to 21.