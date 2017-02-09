Rockford Symphony releases next season's concert lineup

If you love going to the symphony, this'll be music to your ears.

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra releases its 2017-2018 season lineup.



There are 6 classic and 4 pops concerts in all. They're saying it's a good blend of great composers and new discoveries. Plus, they've expanded the pop series with some family-friendly programs.

"I'm a person who didn't grow up with classical music," said Steven Larsen, the RSO Conductor and Music Director. "So I just love it when somebody comes in and discovers it for the first time. What they find out when they come and listen is that they've been listening to classical music all their lives, they just haven't realized they've been listening to it."

When you go to hear these live performances, it'll be in the beautiful Coronado Theater which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year.



For more details on the concert lineup plus ticket information, click here.