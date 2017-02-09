Local dog trainer headed to Westminster Dog Show

A local dog trainer and his pooch are headed to the "Super Bowl" of dog shows.

JT is a Bouvier and is competing in the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show next week.

JT started competing in dog shows at 6 months old and will soon be in New York competing against 3,000 of the top dogs in the country.

"I always get excited this time of year because hopefully we have a decent dog that is up and coming that we can showcase and maybe get some

interest in from other breeders across the country," said Kent Meyer from Meyer's Tails Up Farm.

The pair leave for New York City on Saturday for the competition which kicks off Monday.

Another dog that gets training at Tails Up Farm is also competing. His name is Jagger and he is also a Bouvier.