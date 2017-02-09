Illinois officials debate education funding

Lawmakers are calling for a school funding plan within the state budget, but are now locked in a disagreement over who should propose the new plan.
Governor Rauner's education secretary insisted earlier this week the proposal is a responsibility of lawmakers, not the governor's administration.
However, the democratic chair in Illinois says either party can handle the new proposal.
Lawmakers fear that without direct involvement from Rauner, any proposal would stagnate and be forgotten.
