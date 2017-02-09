Local fire departments struggle to recruit volunteers

Fighting fires is a demanding job, especially when you're getting paid little to nothing to help out.

"We have to be certified in everything the Rockford firefighters have to be certified in and our guys have to do it on their time," said New Milford Fire Chief Alan Carlson.

Local fire chiefs believe that level of commitment is one of the reasons they're seeing fewer volunteers step up.

"It's just been a huge change with the way the economy is, with the way young people are...they'll give you their time, they just don't have a lot of time to give," said Carlson.

That's why over the last few years, New Milford Fire has opened up its boundaries, accepting recruits from across Norther Illinois, some as far away as Elgin.

"We've got a lot of people coming in from outside areas and to be able to be on our department they have to give us 10 days a month," added Carlson.

Without this strategy, Chief Carlson says instead of 25 firefighters, the department would have closer to ten.

"We don't have the people in New Milford coming to us and saying we want to help, we want to join," said Carlson.

Shirland Fire Department is facing similar shortages, but unlike New Milford, it can only recruit from a three-mile radius around the station.

"Geographically on a map, that makes it a very small amount households and a lot of farmland, so there's not a lot of people to pull from there," said volunteer firefighter Joe Girouard.

So they're asking for your help, even if you have no desire to fight fires.

"They're tasks that can be assigned to anybody...driving trucks, helping us do traffic control, pulling a fire hose," said Girouard.

Just a few small ways, these fire departments say you could help make big impact.