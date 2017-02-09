Sloanie a mainstay for Aquin sports

Brad Sloan has become Aquin's biggest sports fan in the decades he's watched the Bulldogs. He serves as a superfan and helps coach the girls basketball team. The man affectionately known as Sloanie was drawn to the tight-knit community at Aquin.

"It was the atmosphere and camaraderie of the athletes and students here at Aquin," Sloan said.

That's kept him coming back to Bulldogs games for decades.

"Aquin is his second family," junior Maggie Bald said. "It's how everything is with Aquin. We're so close. He's one of us."

Players say they can always here Sloan yelling from the bench. One of his famous slogans came during Aquin's state championship years of 2012 and '13.

"My gameplan," Sloan says. "Pass it to Sophie, win the trophy."

Sophie Brunner, who's now a senior at Arizona State, has fond memories of her time with Sloanie, especially on those trips to state.

"On the way to the championship game, he had ten cups of coffee that morning," Brunner recalls in a phone interview. "He was literally bouncing off the walls and off the seats of the bus. He was so excited."

Sloan is always there for his Bulldogs, and the support goes both ways.

"When he was in the hospital, some of us were there with him," junior Georgia James said.

As people walk into the Aquin gym, they're greeted by a mural above the entrance. The mural prominently features Sloanie cheering on his favorite team.

"I was kind of shell-shocked the first time I saw it," Sloan said. "I was shell-shocked. I didn't know what to expect."

Sloan, a Freeport native, has grown to love Aquin. He feels it in return from the community.

"They love me very much here and I'm enjoying every minute of it," Sloan said.

Brad Sloan is a man of many titles. He's a fan, a coach and a brother to all who walk the Aquin halls.