Flu concerns causing visitor restrictions at OSF

OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center will be stopping some visitors from coming into the hospital because of flu concerns.

The hospital says the restrictions will begin Friday.

OSF says no one who is ill with any respiratory symptoms including coughing, fever, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches or diarrhea will be allowed to visit. Also, no one under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit, even if they have received the flu vaccine.

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

Anyone with questions about these restrictions can call OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center at 815-226-2000.