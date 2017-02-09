Police search for suspect in hair salon robbery

Rockford Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a hair salon at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Mariana's Styling Hair Salon at 2609 Charles Street was robbed by a man armed with a gun around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the suspect entered the business armed with a handgun, demanded money, then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20's, about 5'2" and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.