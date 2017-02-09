Crash near Alpine and Rural causing traffic delays - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Crash near Alpine and Rural causing traffic delays

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

UPDATE: Police say the road is back open and traffic is moving again. 

Rockford Police and Fire departments are at the scene of a crash near North Alpine and Rural Street.

The fire department says that traffic is backed up in the area. They are advising drivers to avoid the area until at least 3 p.m. while they investigate the crash and get the scene cleaned up.  

Rockford Police report that there were no injuries but the southbound lanes are currently blocked off.

