Crash near Alpine and Rural causing traffic delays

UPDATE: Police say the road is back open and traffic is moving again.

Rockford Police and Fire departments are at the scene of a crash near North Alpine and Rural Street.

The fire department says that traffic is backed up in the area. They are advising drivers to avoid the area until at least 3 p.m. while they investigate the crash and get the scene cleaned up.

Rockford Police report that there were no injuries but the southbound lanes are currently blocked off.