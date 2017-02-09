Ogle County deputies arrest man on sex abuse charges

A Lee County man has been arrested on criminal sexual abuse charges.
The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Piller, 38, of Ashton, was arrested Wednesday night. He is being charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Authorities say the arrest stems from an investigation into allegations that Piller had sexual contact with an underage girl in November of last year.
Piller is now being held in the Ogle County Jail. He is due to appear in court Thursday.
