New program to help Illinois underwater homeowners

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 if they are underwater on their mortgage.

That is what area homeowners came to learn more about Wednesday night in Rockford at a program about Illinois' new I-Refi program.

The program is meant to help people who owe more on their home than it is worth and to prevent foreclosures.

Underwater mortgages are a big problem in Winnebago County, with as many as 22,000 people struggling with one. Organizers say this program could help them recover.

"It literally does sound like it's too great to be true," says Tara Pavlik with the Illinois Housing Development Authority. "There are no catches, there are no tax liabilities on the funds; it's amazing. And it's just getting people out. We know that there are quite a few people in this community that do qualify for it. It's just a matter of getting them out and getting them to apply."

On average, Pavlik says people are saving about $360 a month through the program.

Click here to learn more about the I-Refi program.