New bar and grill opens in Loves Park

A new place to grab some pub grub and drinks is now open in Loves Park.
The Detour Bar and Grill recently opened and will hold a grand opening party this week.
The bar has been completely remodeled and will specialize in craft beer, whiskey and bourbon, with a full food menu.
The menu will feature typical pub food with a twist.
"We do some interesting things with cheese curds, poutine, bratwurst and things like that," says co-owner Steve Grace. "A little bit of Wisconsin."
The grand opening for Detour Bar and Grill is Thursday night at 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 1920 East Riverside Boulevard in Loves Park.
Click here for their Facebook page.
