Rockford native and Packers player visits local hospital patients

Rockford native and Green Bay Packers player Dean Lowry made a hospital full of patients very happy Wednesday.

Lowry stopped by SwedishAmerican Hospital to visit with patients throughout the building. He made a stop at the pediatrics, surgery and oncology departments much to the surprise of many patients.

The 22-year-old Boylan grad says it's important for him to give back to where he came from.

"I have great support in Rockford I think that anytime I can come here and interact with the people of Rockford who've supported me through the years just to help brighten their day," said Lowry,

The rookie successfully fished his first season as a Green Bay Packer with two sacks and eight tackles.

