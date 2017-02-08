Athlete of the Week - Amy Niswonger

Guilford bowler Amy Niswonger is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. She hopes to help the Lady Vikings punch a ticket to state with a big performance at Sectionals this weekend.
"It would be the best year," Niswonger said. "I bowled at state freshman and sophomore year. Doing it as a senior would mean a lot to me."
Niswonger and several other Rockford area bowlers will compete in the Sectional at Forest Hills Lanes on Saturday.
