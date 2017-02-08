New buses coming to RPS 205

Dozens of new school buses are coming to the Rockford school district.

RPS 205 is getting 26 more buses for next school year.

The district set a goal to replace 10 percent of its bus fleet every year.

Last year the school board approved 27 new buses.

The district's transportation director says some buses are pretty run down.

"We find in northern Illinois our buses rust at a faster rate than many other places around the country and we try to get that in balance from new to old, under warranty," said Gregg Wilson, RPS 205 Transportation Director.

If approved next week, RPS 205 will have the buses by the end of June.