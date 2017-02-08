Rockton asphalt proposal gets no vote from zoning board of appeals

The Winnebago County Zoning Board of Appeals decides to not recommend the progression of a Rockton asphalt proposal.

The board never made a decision on whether to recommend approval of the plant to the full county board Wednesday night.

"I think that we have a good board, they spent a lot of time on this," says zoning board of appeals chairman Brian Erickson. "And they spent a lot of time reviewing this. It was tough. It was emotional not only for the petitioner and for the opposition, it was emotional for us as well. So that was very tough for us."

At previous meetings dozens of people spoke out about the plant over the course of two days to the zoning board. They worried it will hurt their property values. But the board also heard testimony from experts who said that wouldn't happen.

The zoning board used six standards to make its decision. Those examined things like impact on property values, local traffic patterns, and welfare of next door neighbors. It wouldn't have taken all four board members present to agree those standards had been addressed by Northern Illinois Service. Ultimately, board members voted 2 yes, 2 no.

"I feel really good," says Rockton Resident Christopher Flueckiger. "Obviously a lot of the opponents got their message through, we always felt it didn't comply with at least three of the standards set."



The room erupted into applause once the board of appeals announced its decision. Now the proposal goes to the Winnebago County Zoning Committee, which can go with the Board of Appeals recommendation or not. From there the matter moves to the full Winnebago County Board which will ultimately decide on the matter.