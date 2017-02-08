104-year-old SwedishAmerican patients gets birthday surprise fro - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

104-year-old SwedishAmerican patients gets birthday surprise from staff

Posted:

When you turn 104, you've had a lot of birthday parties before.  But it's still a sweet surprise when others go out of their way to make you feel special.

Anita is a patient at SwedishAmerican's Regional Cancer Center.  

She thought she was coming in today for a routine appointment.  

But instead, all the doctors and staff surprised her with a cake, card and balloons.

"Well, I really don't have any secrets," said Anita.  "I was just fortunate to have good health all my life.  I never smoked and I had a very nice, beautiful marriage and a nice family and everything just worked out all the time."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.