104-year-old SwedishAmerican patients gets birthday surprise from staff

When you turn 104, you've had a lot of birthday parties before. But it's still a sweet surprise when others go out of their way to make you feel special.

Anita is a patient at SwedishAmerican's Regional Cancer Center.



She thought she was coming in today for a routine appointment.



But instead, all the doctors and staff surprised her with a cake, card and balloons.



"Well, I really don't have any secrets," said Anita. "I was just fortunate to have good health all my life. I never smoked and I had a very nice, beautiful marriage and a nice family and everything just worked out all the time."