Winnebago County Zoning Board to discuss controversial asphalt plant

Discussion over a controversial proposed Rockton asphalt plant start up again tonight.

The Winnebago County Zoning Board of Appeals never made a decision on whether to recommend approval of the plant to the full county board. Dozens of people spoke out about the plant over the course of two days to the zoning board. They say they're worried it will hurt their property values. Others have voiced concerns over the potential for hazardous materials, smells, and the impact it could have to neighboring land.

But the board also heard testimony from experts who said that wouldn't happen. An appraiser testified that the plant wouldn't drag down property values.

The discussion resumes tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the county board room. 13 News Reporter Mary Sugden will be there and bring you the updates.