Dispatcher in Wisconsin helps woman stop speeding car

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - It was a scary situation for a driver traveling through central Wisconsin early January after her car accelerated out of control on I-39.

"My car and my brakes aren't stopping; I'm traveling 70 miles per hour," you can hear the woman say through tears in the 911 call. "If I take my foot off it speeds up, I'm going 75, now I'm going 80!"

The brakes on her car did nothing to help, but when she called 911, it was a dispatcher who was able to turn around the spiraling situation.

"I worked in an auto parts store in the town for 10 years," said communication technician Cody Smiley. "I could kind of tell it was a stuck accelerator."

Quickly, Smiley told the woman what to do.

"Ma'am, can you switch your vehicle into neutral," Smiley said during the 911 call.

Shortly after switching her car into neutral, you can hear the women tell Smiley that her car is finally slowing down.

Afterward, you can hear her thank Smiley several times.

But for the communication technician, this is part of his job, and he says calls like this happen often.

"Everyday, it never stops in here; we have calls all the time," said Smiley. "I don't think I should get the recognition I did, I was just doing my job."

Even though Smiley said he was just doing his job, he knows this could have ended much differently.

"I thought about what would happen if she couldn't get the car in neutral, she'd either crash, or crash into somebody else creating injuries," said Smiley. "That runs through your mind."