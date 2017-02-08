Humane society to move into donated space

A local humane society will now have a new home for its critters.

The PAWS Humane Society, which has not had a home for itself before, will move into a building located just north of Cherryvale Mall.

The space is being donated by the Puri family and the shelter will be named the Sonal Puri Family Animal Rescue.

The new space will house all kinds of animals and features a new community cat room where felines can play together outside their enclosures.

The building is located at 7282 North Cherry Vale Mall Drive.