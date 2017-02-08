Two drivers injured in crash in Machesney Park

Two people were injured after an accident in Machesney Park Wednesday morning.

The North Park Fire Department says the accident occurred at the intersection of Harlem and Mildred roads just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the drivers having to be extricated from the vehicle. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.