New Dunkin' Donuts opens in Rockford Wednesday

A new Dunkin' Donuts is open in Rockford.
The doughnut and coffee chain celebrated its grand opening at 7370 East State Street in between Perryville and I-90 Wednesday.
The store offered $.99 hot coffee, any size, any flavor.
Volunteers from the Northern Illinois Food Bank were at the store. Customers received a free item when they donated.
This newest store is the fourth Dunkin' Donuts in Rockford.
