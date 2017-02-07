New Dunkin' Donuts opens in Rockford Wednesday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A new Dunkin' Donuts is open in Rockford.

The doughnut and coffee chain celebrated its grand opening at 7370 East State Street in between Perryville and I-90 Wednesday.

The store offered $.99 hot coffee, any size, any flavor.

Volunteers from the Northern Illinois Food Bank were at the store. Customers received a free item when they donated. 

This newest store is the fourth Dunkin' Donuts in Rockford.

