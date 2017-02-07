Local board members respond to Chairman Haney's 60 day review

On Tuesday, Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney released a 60 day review of county's operations.



"There were certainly parts of this report that absolutely sickened me," says democratic board member Dan Fellars. He says even thought he's new to the board he wasn't surprised by the findings. He says it's just the tip of the iceberg.

"The findings of this report really validate what a lot of people have been feeling for a long time. I'm here to say now that we're listening and that change is coming and we're going to do something about this."

Republican Jean Crosby is also new to the board, but was well aware of the controversies surrounding its past. She campaigned to be a part of the solution going forward.

"I think there are several things that need to be addressed. It is part in parcel with taking corrective actions and moving forward," says Crosby.

Crosby says she's encouraged by Chairman Haney's efforts towards transparency.

"I'm going to look to the chairman and his staff to make all the necessary corrections that need to be made."

Meanwhile longtime board member Gary Jury says the report merely reflects a difference in management styles between Haney and Christiansen.

"There's nothing really bad about the report there's no misappropriation of money, I believe, there's nothing of that type.," says Jury. "It's operational, and we'll come together. "

The republican says as chair of the operations committee, it's his role to review what Chairman Haney's report alleges. From there, he and his committee will recommend potential changes.

"There's certain things that we can do and certain things that we can't do mandated by state statute. And we have to follow those," says Jury.